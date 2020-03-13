Media player
Coronavirus: How to safely clean your smartphone
While you may want to clean your smartphone, some substances can damage the device.
Dr Lena Ciric, a microbiologist from University College London, says you can effectively clean your phone using just household soap and water.
Video journalist: Chris Fox
13 Mar 2020
