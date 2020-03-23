Click News: Robo-chef cooks noodles in Tokyo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robo-chef cooks noodles in Tokyo and other tech news

Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Amazon temporarily refuses to stock certain items in its warehouses following an increasing demand for household essentials due to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Tech giant Apple receives a record-breaking €1.1bn (£1bn; $1.2bn) fine from France’s competition authority for what it sees as anti-competitive practices - Apple says it profoundly disagrees with the ruling and is appealing against it
  • A robot-chef cooks noodles for customers in Tokyo

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 23 Mar 2020
Go to next video: How to clean your smartphone safely