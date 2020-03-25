Media player
New online communities help those facing isolation
New social media groups are springing up around the country as people come together to help their neighbours who may be self-isolating or need help with shopping.
BBC Click's Stephen Beckett finds out more.
Following the recording of this film the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined strict new measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Find out more here.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
25 Mar 2020
