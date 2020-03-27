Click News: The cello playing robot

Video

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best tech stories of the week including:

A new daily covid-19 symptom tracker was launched by King’s College London and health startup ZOE to let anyone share their data with researchers and the NHS.

Phone sales dropped by the industry’s biggest-ever amount since the invention of the smartphone due to upheaval of manufacture and supply.

An Oscar-winning Icelandic composer has written a new musical composition – but she’s not playing it. Hildur Guðnadóttir’s latest piece has been performed by a robotic musician as part of an art exhibition in Zurich.

