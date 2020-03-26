Hands-on with Huawei P40 Pro

Media player
Huawei P40 Pro: Hands-on with the new flagship
Huawei has launched a range of new flagship smartphones despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The BBC's Chris Fox went hands-on with the mid-range model, the P40 Pro, to puts its new camera to the test.
26 Mar 2020
