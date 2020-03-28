Can this 3D-printed ventilator help Spain?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A 3D-printed ventilator designed for Spain's coronavirus patients

A Spanish team has rapidly designed an emergency-use ventilator out of 3D-printed parts.

It hopes the device will soon be approved to help the country's coronavirus patients.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 28 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: Health myths to ignore