How robots have joined the coronavirus battle
How robots have joined the battle against coronavirus

From taking temperatures remotely to helping with hand washing, robots are helping with healthcare around the world.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the novel ways robots are being used in the battle against coronavirus.

  • 01 Apr 2020
