How robots have joined the coronavirus battle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How robots have joined the battle against coronavirus
From taking temperatures remotely to helping with hand washing, robots are helping with healthcare around the world.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the novel ways robots are being used in the battle against coronavirus.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
01 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/technology-52105478/how-robots-have-joined-the-battle-against-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window