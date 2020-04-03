Click News: Robot car enforcing lockdown

Video

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

The UK’s main internet providers agree to remove data caps on fixed-line broadband during the coronavirus pandemic

Robot cars start patrolling the streets of Tunisia in an effort to enforce the country’s lockdown

Engineers at Stanford University develop an ankle exoskeleton that can be strapped to a user’s legs to make running easier

