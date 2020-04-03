Click News: Robot car enforcing lockdown

Media player
The robot car enforcing lockdown and other news
BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- The UK’s main internet providers agree to remove data caps on fixed-line broadband during the coronavirus pandemic
- Robot cars start patrolling the streets of Tunisia in an effort to enforce the country’s lockdown
- Engineers at Stanford University develop an ankle exoskeleton that can be strapped to a user’s legs to make running easier
03 Apr 2020
