Apps to help you stay social during lockdown
Having a social life while having to stay indoors could be a challenge.
BBC Click's Chris Fox comes to the rescue highlighting the apps and technology you can use to make a variety of video calls, play games with other people online, go dating and even share VR experiences.
07 Apr 2020
