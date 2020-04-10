Click News: A virtual graduation
Video

Robots stand-in for graduating students and other news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Tesla reveals a prototype of its newly-designed ventilator aimed to help meet the shortage of the devices in hospitals
  • Graduates in Japan are awarded their diplomas via telepresence robots
  • Musicians from the Stay At Home Choir collaborate remotely to perform Vivaldi’s Gloria

  • 10 Apr 2020
