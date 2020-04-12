Churches live-stream to connect with congregations

Media player
Coronavirus: Churches live-stream to reach worshipers
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, religion is offering spiritual calm for some.
But with mass gatherings banned, communities from many religions are unable to come together in the way they normally would.
As some Christians prepare to celebrate Easter Sunday, BBC Click’s Sophia Smith-Galer finds out how some churches are connecting with their congregations online.
