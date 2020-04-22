Camera tech catches motorists using their mobile

Video

Cameras which can spot motorists using their phones while driving have been officially rolled in New South Wales, Australia.

The company behind the technology says the system is capable of working in day or night, in all weather conditions and automatically filters out the majority of people who are driving correctly.

Those caught face fines of up to A$457 ($290, £230) and up to 10 demerit points on their licence.

BBC Click’s Nick Kwek finds out more.

