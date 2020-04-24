Click News: Esa marks 50 years of Earth Day

Video

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week's technology stories including:

Netflix adds 16 million new subscribers in the first three months of 2020

Facebook releases its Gaming app ahead of schedule - a move they said was directly in response to the coronavirus lockdown

The European Space Agency marks 50 years of Earth Day by broadcasting a message from the late Prof Stephen Hawking to the world

