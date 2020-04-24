Click News: Esa marks 50 years of Earth Day
Video

Esa marks 50 years of Earth Day and other news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Netflix adds 16 million new subscribers in the first three months of 2020
  • Facebook releases its Gaming app ahead of schedule - a move they said was directly in response to the coronavirus lockdown
  • The European Space Agency marks 50 years of Earth Day by broadcasting a message from the late Prof Stephen Hawking to the world

  • 24 Apr 2020
