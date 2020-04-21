Can you make money on TikTok?

Can you make money on Tik Tok?
Millions of people are logging on to TikTok, but are the biggest influencers making any money?

BBC My World reporter Nomia Iqbal looks at how the app became so popular, and explains how some people are using it to earn cash in these times of financial instability.

