Click News: A robot controlled by muscle signals

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best of the week's technology stories including:

Visits to film-piracy sites in the UK increase by 43% since lockdown measures came into effect

The release date for The Last of Us 2 is brought forward after story spoilers appear online

A system which allows a person to control a robot using muscle signals in their arm is developed

