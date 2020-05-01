Click News: A robot controlled by muscle signals
A robot controlled by muscle signals and other tech news

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • Visits to film-piracy sites in the UK increase by 43% since lockdown measures came into effect
  • The release date for The Last of Us 2 is brought forward after story spoilers appear online
  • A system which allows a person to control a robot using muscle signals in their arm is developed

