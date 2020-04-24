Media player
Coronavirus: What is contact tracing and how does it work?
Governments around the world are proposing contact tracing as a way of limiting the spread of coronavirus after lockdown.
Contact tracing can be done from memory, but smartphones apps that can automate the process have also been developed.
BBC Click's Chris Fox explains what contact tracing is, and some of the methods that have been proposed.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
24 Apr 2020
