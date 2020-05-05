Couples get married in virtual ceremonies

Media player
Couples get married in virtual wedding ceremonies
As coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue in many parts of the world some couples are using video calling apps to host virtual ceremonies and also allow guests to witness the event.
BBC Click finds out more.
05 May 2020
