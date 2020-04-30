Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish drone delivery trial takes flight
A drone delivery trial in the small town of Moneygall, Ireland, is bringing prescription medications to the door of those in isolation.
The proof of concept for Manna Aero is supposed to show how drone deliveries could be practical for hundreds of similarly sized towns across Ireland and the UK.
They hope to roll out similarly testing in Wales shortly.
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window