Click News: A passenger drone hotel

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories including:
- Facial recognition company, Facewatch, says it will upgrade its security cameras to recognise people even when they are wearing a mask
- Autonomous aerial vehicle company EHang announces a passenger drone-themed hotel
- Boston Dynamic’s robot dog Spot patrols a park in Singapore to enforce social distancing
15 May 2020
