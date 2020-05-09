Noise-destroying AI put to the test
Nvidia RTX: Noise-destroying AI put to the test

Graphics card-maker Nvidia is developing noise-cancellation technology that can eliminate nuisance sounds from video calls and livestreams.

The first version of its technology uses spare capacity on its high-end graphics cards.

BBC Click's Chris Fox put the system through a series of increasingly complex challenges, alongside existing noise-cancelling software Krisp.

