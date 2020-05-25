Media player
Could coronavirus kickstart more accessible tech?
Many people have changed the way they work during the coronavirus pandemic, but for some disabled people this has brought some specific challenges.
Improvements in accessible technology has seen artificial intelligence software provide real-time, on-screen transcriptions of what someone is saying in video calls, but there are concerns that some video calling platforms and apps are not as accessible as they could be.
BBC Click’s Paul Carter finds out more.
25 May 2020
