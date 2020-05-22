Click News: Drones help to plant seedpods

Media player
Drones help to plant seedpods and other tech news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories including:
- Inventor Sir James Dyson tops the Sunday Times UK Rich List
- Drones deliver automated defibrillators to locations where people are having cardiac arrests in Sweden and help plant seedpods near Toronto
- Robotics firm Rocos demonstrates how Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot can be used in farming
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
22 May 2020
