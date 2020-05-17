Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Can gaming help stop lockdown loneliness?
Loneliness can be an issue for many people at the best of times, but especially while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic requires people to stay socially distant.
In many cases technology is key to staying connected. Gamers like 22-year-old Millicent Thomas say their online activities have helped them during the crisis.
-
17 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-52685451/coronavirus-can-gaming-help-stop-lockdown-lonelinessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window