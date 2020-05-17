Can gaming help loneliness?
Coronavirus: Can gaming help stop lockdown loneliness?

Loneliness can be an issue for many people at the best of times, but especially while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic requires people to stay socially distant.

In many cases technology is key to staying connected. Gamers like 22-year-old Millicent Thomas say their online activities have helped them during the crisis.

  • 17 May 2020
