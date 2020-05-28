Fit in lockdown: Apps and sites which could help
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Keeping fit in lockdown: Apps and sites which could help

From YouTube dance classes from Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse to augmented reality running, Kate Russell looks at some online guides and tools which could help motivate you to keep fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 28 May 2020
Go to next video: Poor video calling? Tech advice to fix it