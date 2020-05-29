Click News: A Raspberry Pi robot with emotions

Media player
A Raspberry Pi robot with emotions and other tech news
BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Twitter adds a fact-check link to one of US President Donald Trump’s posts. Mr Trump responded by threatening-to "close down" social media platforms
- An algorithm which could help with search and rescue operations at sea is developed
- A Raspberry Pi computer, powered by Google Assistant, which can detect and show emotions is created
29 May 2020
