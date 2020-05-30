‘Why I recreated my local pub in virtual reality’

Video

The coronavirus lockdown has seen pubs and bars closed in the UK, but one man has missed his local pub so much that he decided to recreate it in virtual reality.

Tristan Cross taught himself how to make the 3D models by watching videos on YouTube. It took him two and half weeks to create the environment.

Mr Cross also made an animation of a video call he had with his friends, reports BBC Click.

