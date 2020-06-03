Working from home? Your boss maybe spying on you

Video

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, millions of people have left their offices and started working from home.

But in the United States there has also been a surge in demand for software that monitors employee activity.

Companies that use the software might argue that this is about maintaining productivity but others could feel the software is open to misuse.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington finds out how the software works and speaks to the New York Times journalist Adam Satariano who tested monitoring software to see how it affected how he worked when others were watching.

