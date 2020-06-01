Drones keep a close eye on Australia’s wildlife
Australia's wildlife is under threat from disease and bushfires.

But now drones and thermal imaging technology are being used to track their movements to help keep them safe.

BBC Click's Nick Kwek joined a team spotting kangaroos and koalas to find out more.

The film was made before the coronavirus lockdown.

