Click News: ‘Venus flytrap hand’ has gentle touch

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Facebook staff stage a “virtual walkout” after civil rights leaders warn Mark Zuckerberg is setting a "dangerous precedent" by allowing a post by Donald Trump to remain on the platform. Mr Zuckerberg has previously defended his decision to leave the same post up on Facebook, saying he disagreed with Mr Trump's words but that people "should be able to see this for themselves"

A picture of a lake, cloudy sunset and green shoreline causes some Samsung and Google Pixel phones to crash when used as the wallpaper

A robot hand learns how to pick up items up to 100 times its weight and it can handle delicate objects

