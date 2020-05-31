Beyond the gym: the next-generation keep-fit coach
Supernatural: The next-generation keep-fit coach?

A new virtual reality fitness experience aims to change the face of home workouts, with a new regime every day.

Chris Fox went hands-on with Supernatural for a week to see whether it could motivate him to work out at home during the lockdown.

  • 31 May 2020
