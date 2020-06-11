Simon Cheng: ‘We need to fight for democracy’

Video

Former employee of the UK’s Hong Kong consulate, Simon Cheng, has said people need to fight for democracy not only in Hong Kong, but also in China.

People living in Hong Kong do not have any power, he told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur, adding that street protests were their only option.

Mr Cheng, a Hong Kong citizen, was detained for 15 days while on a trip to mainland China in August 2019.

During that time he says he was tortured and accused of inciting political unrest in Hong Kong.

Mr Cheng is now seeking political asylum in the UK.

Watch the full interview on Thursday 11 May and Friday 12 May 2020 on the BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)