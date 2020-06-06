Light-up face mask responds to your voice
Coronavirus face mask lights up with moving mouth shapes

A light-up face mask that responds to the sound of the wearer's voice has been developed by a games developer in California.

The BBC's Chris Fox spoke to designer Tyler Glaiel and had a go at making the mask himself - although he keeping his purely as a novelty.

  • 06 Jun 2020
