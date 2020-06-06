Media player
Coronavirus face mask lights up with moving mouth shapes
A light-up face mask that responds to the sound of the wearer's voice has been developed by a games developer in California.
The BBC's Chris Fox spoke to designer Tyler Glaiel and had a go at making the mask himself - although he keeping his purely as a novelty.
06 Jun 2020
