Virtual Formula E: What is it like racing online?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is it like driving in a virtual Formula E race?
When Formula E racing was cancelled because of the coronavirus it was decided to stage the races virtually.
Real-life professional drivers entered the gaming world to race against each other in an eSports competition - the Race At Home Challenge.
BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab tries out the gaming rig which allows drivers to compete and reports on the driver who gamed the system and led to a huge cheating scandal in the sport.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
-
14 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window