Virtual Formula E: What is it like racing online?

Video

When Formula E racing was cancelled because of the coronavirus it was decided to stage the races virtually.

Real-life professional drivers entered the gaming world to race against each other in an eSports competition - the Race At Home Challenge.

BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab tries out the gaming rig which allows drivers to compete and reports on the driver who gamed the system and led to a huge cheating scandal in the sport.

