Virtual Formula E: What is it like racing online?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What is it like driving in a virtual Formula E race?

When Formula E racing was cancelled because of the coronavirus it was decided to stage the races virtually.

Real-life professional drivers entered the gaming world to race against each other in an eSports competition - the Race At Home Challenge.

BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab tries out the gaming rig which allows drivers to compete and reports on the driver who gamed the system and led to a huge cheating scandal in the sport.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 14 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Beyond the gym: the next-generation keep-fit coach