The AI powered app for buying clothes online

Buying clothes online has always been problematic because you can't see them for real or try them on.

But one platform has taken things to a whole new level, making you the model. The artificial intelligence powered app Zeekit aims to give you a real life experience of trying on clothes.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington put the app to the test buying a new dress. When it arrives in the post will it match expectations and will it fit?

  • 16 Jun 2020
