The tech adding atmosphere to empty stadiums

The tech adding atmosphere to empty sports stadiums

The coronavirus pandemic means sporting events having to take place behind closed doors and in empty stadiums.

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at how the sports organisers and the broadcasters are using technology to add atmosphere to events without any crowds.

  • 18 Jun 2020
