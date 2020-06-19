Click News: SlothBot robot monitors animals

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SlothBot robot monitors animals and other news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:
- India launched a new website to track healthcare supplies in real-time for the Covid-19 pandemic
- WhatsApp launched a digital payment service in Brazil, allowing users to send money for free and make small purchases
- A new SlothBot robot inspired from the low-energy lifestyle of real sloths, has gone into service in Atlanta's Botanical Gardens to monitor animals and enclosure conditions
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
19 Jun 2020
