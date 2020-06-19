Click News: SlothBot robot monitors animals
SlothBot robot monitors animals and other news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's technology stories including:

  • India launched a new website to track healthcare supplies in real-time for the Covid-19 pandemic
  • WhatsApp launched a digital payment service in Brazil, allowing users to send money for free and make small purchases
  • A new SlothBot robot inspired from the low-energy lifestyle of real sloths, has gone into service in Atlanta's Botanical Gardens to monitor animals and enclosure conditions

  • 19 Jun 2020
