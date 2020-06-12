Click News: Robot breaks own bricklaying record
Video

Robot breaks own bricklaying record and other news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

  • Google Maps adds a coronavirus alert feature in certain countries to help people plan journeys
  • Fastbrick Robotics’s Hadrian X robot breaks its own speed record laying up to 200 bricks and hour
  • A cable-driven robot which can track and interact with free flying insects is developed

