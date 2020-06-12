Click News: Robot breaks own bricklaying record

Video

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:

Google Maps adds a coronavirus alert feature in certain countries to help people plan journeys

Fastbrick Robotics’s Hadrian X robot breaks its own speed record laying up to 200 bricks and hour

A cable-driven robot which can track and interact with free flying insects is developed

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick