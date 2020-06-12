Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PS5: PlayStation 5 console and games revealed
Sony has given gamers a first look at the design of its next console as well as some of the titles it will play.
The PlayStation 5 has a black core surrounded by white edging, and was pictured in a vertical position.
Sony's machine will launch alongside Microsoft's rival Xbox Series X before the end of the year.
Read more:Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
-
12 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window