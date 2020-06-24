Could search engines predict Covid-19 spread?
Scientists are investigating whether searches for particular medical problems could be used to predict a second spike in cases of Covid-19.

In the UK, searches for loss of taste and smell were peaking before lockdown, and long before those symptoms were announced as being linked to the disease.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly finds out more.

