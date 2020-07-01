The robots that can cook and serve your food
As restaurants re-open after coronavirus lockdown, measures will be in place to ensure safe distancing between customers and staff.

But do we still need human beings to cook and serve our food?

From vending machines that cook you croissants fresh on request to robots that can make salads, BBC Click's Spencer Kelly looks at the technology that might one day transform our eating out experience.

