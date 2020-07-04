BBC reporter v AI pizza making machine

Media player
Can a BBC reporter make better pizza than a machine?
A machine which is able to put together about 300 pizzas per hour has been developed by Picnic.
The dough base still has to be prepared by a human but the sauce and toppings are added by machine.
Inside the machine are ingredient modules such as sauce, cheese, vegetables and meat.
A camera takes pictures of each stage of the ingredients being added to the pizza which is then analysed by artificial intelligence software to help it improve the process.
BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab finds out more.
04 Jul 2020
