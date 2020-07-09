Media player
The tech behind Virgin Orbit's mission to space
Virgin Orbit plans to launch its rockets from a plane. This new approach means no need for a launch site or the need to burn masses of fuel to get the rockets off the ground.
The rockets will be used to take satellites into space. A test launch in May failed but now the company is looking to make a further attempt.
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak went to find out more about the technology behind the launches.
