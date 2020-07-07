Drone display says 'thanks' to key workers
Video

Light-up drones have been used to display public health messages in the sky above Seoul, South Korea.

The 10-minute display encouraged people to wash their hands and observe social distancing, and ended with a message of thanks to key workers.

  • 07 Jul 2020
