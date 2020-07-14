How to upgrade your bike into an electric bicycle

Video

During the coronavirus pandemic the UK has seen a surge in demand for bicycles and electric bikes as people choose alternative ways to get around and take exercise.

Electric bikes can cost thousands of pounds, but there is a way to change a regular bike to an e-bike with a conversion kit.

BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly tries a device developed by Swytch to find out how easy it is to make the upgrade.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick