How to upgrade your bike into an electric bicycle
During the coronavirus pandemic the UK has seen a surge in demand for bicycles and electric bikes as people choose alternative ways to get around and take exercise.
Electric bikes can cost thousands of pounds, but there is a way to change a regular bike to an e-bike with a conversion kit.
BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly tries a device developed by Swytch to find out how easy it is to make the upgrade.
14 Jul 2020
