How trickery makes video calls more personal

Microsoft has added a new feature to its Teams video-conferencing app that cuts all the participants out and pastes them into the same virtual room.
The company told the BBC that the trickery makes video calls feel more natural because it helps callers locate others in the same virtual space.
The BBC's Chris Fox spoke to Jaron Lanier from Microsoft Research, and Kelly Steckelberg from rival Zoom, about new video-calling technology.
10 Jul 2020
