A cuddly pet robot with ‘emotions’ and other tech news
BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- South Wales Police’s use of facial recognition technology has been ruled unlawful by the UK’s Court of Appeal. South Wales Police say they will not appeal against the findings
- After making laptops for 35 years Toshiba sells its final shares in Dynabook, marking an end to its involvement in the personal computer business
- A cuddly pet robot called Moflin which is powered by artificial intelligence and is able to change its behaviour depending on human interactions is developed
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 14 August
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology