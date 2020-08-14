BBC News

A cuddly pet robot with ‘emotions’ and other tech news

BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • South Wales Police’s use of facial recognition technology has been ruled unlawful by the UK’s Court of Appeal. South Wales Police say they will not appeal against the findings
  • After making laptops for 35 years Toshiba sells its final shares in Dynabook, marking an end to its involvement in the personal computer business
  • A cuddly pet robot called Moflin which is powered by artificial intelligence and is able to change its behaviour depending on human interactions is developed

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
14 August
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology