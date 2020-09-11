BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week, including:

Ghost Robotics' robo-dogs team up with the US Air Force to guard the perimeter of a military base

Microsoft reveals “smallest Xbox ever” - the Series S - will go on sale in November

Consumer tech show IFA goes ahead, with an emphasis on coronavirus-related products - including a wearable scented air purifier

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick