‘You get fully submerged’ - Taser training in VR

Derbyshire police officers are being taught how to use a Taser device in virtual reality.

Officers would be traditionally taught by having a person wearing a padded suit approach them with a rubber knife, and the officers deciding when to use the mock Taser cartridges.

But this style of training does not reflect the real life situations officers might find themselves in when they need to use the device.

Virtual reality company, AVRT, has been collaborating with the force to create realistic computer generated scenarios officers might be in, such as dealing with a person in an alleyway or a rooftop.

