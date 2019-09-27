Could VR help universities teach students?

Universities are preparing to reopen but not all teaching will be in-person. The Covid-19 pandemic means that remote learning will also play a pivotal part in education.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington took a trip to a university science department, currently devoid of students, to see how virtual labs could change science education as we know it.

The virtual reality (VR) labs provide a safe place for experiments that may be difficult to do in the flesh - and offer universities who could not afford the kit, the same opportunities to experiment.

