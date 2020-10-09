Upside-down robot cleans up and other technology news
BBC Click’s Soila Apparicio looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Tech giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple face criticism in the United States following a 16-month congressional investigation
- Facebook says it has banned all accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory
- A robot which completes household jobs while hanging upside-down is unveiled by the Toyota Research Institute
