Upside-down robot cleans up and other technology news

BBC Click’s Soila Apparicio looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Tech giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple face criticism in the United States following a 16-month congressional investigation
  • Facebook says it has banned all accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory
  • A robot which completes household jobs while hanging upside-down is unveiled by the Toyota Research Institute

